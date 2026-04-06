Banks Q4 Results: ICICI, HDFC Bank quarterly earnings announcement date and time 

ICICI, HDFC Bank quarterly earnings announcement: Private sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are set to announce their Q4 earnings on April 18. The stock market is closed on April 18 on account of weekly holiday. The earnings of these lenders will likely be anounced after 12 pm that day.

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ICICI Bank in a filing on March 18 said, "We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, to, inter alia, consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2026 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026."

On April 2, 2026, HDFC Bank said, "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation of our intimation dated March 24, 2026 regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited ('the Bank') scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, we wish to inform you that at the said meeting, the Board of Directors may also consider issuance of Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long-Term Bonds for Financing Infrastructure Sub-Sectors over the period of next twelve months through private placement mode."

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ICICI Bank Q3 earnings

In Q3 of the previous fiscal, ICICI Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 11,317.86 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, marking a decline of 4 per cent from Rs 11,792.42 crore reported in the same period last year.

The private sector lender’s Net Interest Income (NII) witnessed a steady rise, climbing 7.7 per cent to Rs 21,932.2 crore in the reporting quarter, compared to Rs 20,371 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) stood at Rs 23,758 crore, while the Net NPA was reported at Rs 5,732 crore for the quarter. The Gross NPA ratio improved to 1.53 per cent at December 31, 2025, down from 1.96 per cent a year ago. Similarly, the Net NPA ratio tightened to 0.37 per cent from 0.42 per cent in the previous year.

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HDFC Bank Q3 earnings

The private sector lender reported a standalone net profit of Rs 18,653 crore in Q3, rising 11.5 per cent compared to the Rs 16,736 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Net Interest Income (NII) came at Rs 32,615 crore, rising 6.4 per cent from Rs 30,653 crore in the year-ago period. The bank reported Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) at Rs 35,179 crore, which is 1.24 per cent of gross advances. This is an improvement from the 1.42 per cent recorded in the previous year.