PM Modi congratulates Class 12 students on passing exam

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated students of class 12 who passed the 2023 CBSE examinations following the declaration of the results today. The leader expressed his pride, endorsing the hard work and determination of the students.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote: “I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hardwork and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters.”

The 2023 examination saw a registration of over 38,82,834 students across the country.

The Class 12 board examinations saw a pass percentage of 87.33 per cent, down from the pass percentage in 2022, which was 97.71 per cent.

The class 12 examinations, conducted from 15th February, saw girls passing with a pass percentage of 90.68 per cent. The boys lagged by 6 per cent at 84.67.

Addressing the students who may not have met expectations or passed, the Prime Minister pushed the idea of exploring areas of interest and harnessing their talents in those fields.

“I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams - you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine!” the PM wrote.

The CBSE declared that it would not issue a merit list to prevent spreading a plague of “unhealthy competition”. There would also be no more first, second and third divisions awarded to students. Merit Certificates, however, would be issued to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in their subjects.

Students can now access the examination results and mark sheets on the following platforms: results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

They can also download the mark sheets from the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile apps. Students will have to use the security pins provided to them by the Schools to access and download their mark sheets on the DigiLocker app.