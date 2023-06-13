NEET-UG result declared: Steps to check result of the medical entrance exam online

Result for medical entrance exam NEET-UG has been declared, said National Testing Agency on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu's Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the NEET exam with 99.99 percentile.

A total of 11.45 lakh candidates out of 20.38 lakh have qualified the exam. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has highest number of qualifying candidates (1.39 lakh) followed by Maharashtra (1.31 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1 lakh).

The result for NEET-UG 2023 is available on two websites: neet.nta.nic.in and taresults.nic.in.

NEET-UG Result 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link - NTA NEET-UG Result 2023.

Step 3: Fill the details to login and submit.

Step 4: Once you login, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result carefully and then download the document.

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the document for further need.

NEET-UG 2023 Result: Reservation Percentage

Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats for all courses

Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats for all courses

Persons with Disability (PwBD) – 5% seats in each of GEN, GEN-EWS, OBCNCL, SC, and ST category seats

The NTA conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) at 4,097 centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on May 7. ''Seven candidates were identified using unfair practices in the examination and have been dealt with as per the norms,'' a senior NTA official said.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The examination was also conducted outside India in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City. ''The NTA has provided all India rank to the candidates and the admitting authorities will draw merit list based on the ranks for the seats of MBBS and BDS falling under their jurisdiction. ''When candidates apply to their state, they will mention their category as per state category list. State counselling authorities will accordingly make their merit list. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it,'' the official said.