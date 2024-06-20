SC issues notice to NTA to transfer NEET-UG 2024 cases from all High Courts to apex court

In a significant development, Supreme Court has issued a notice on petition filed by National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking transfer of pleas relating to NEET-UG, 2024 from High Court to the apex court.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice on 14 petitions files in regard to the irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, taking a stand on the issue of malpractices in the conduct of examinations.

Among these petitions are four transfer requests submitted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), prompting the court to halt the proceedings in the relevant high courts.

The Supreme Court has also issued a notice to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding a petition submitted by students who took the NEET-UG exam at a Meghalaya center. These students claim they lost 45 minutes during the exam and are requesting to be considered among the 1563 students who were awarded grace marks and offered the opportunity to sit for a re-exam on June 23rd.

However, SC again reiterates that it will not stop the counselling process.

The apex court has mandated that responses from the Central Government and the NTA be submitted, with all petitions set for a hearing on July 8th.