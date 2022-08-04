Second shift of CUET-UG scheduled on Aug 4 cancelled across all centres: NTA

The second shift of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG scheduled on Thursday was cancelled across all centres while its first shift was postponed for few centres across 17 states due to administrative and technical reasons, National Testing Agency officials said.

''Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG)–2022 scheduled for August 4 (first shift) has been postponed to August 12 for a few examination centres in 17 states,'' said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, National Testing Agency (NTA).

''Further, because of technical reasons, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm,'' she added. Parashar said reports were asked from the observers and city coordinators on ground. ''Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for August 4 (from 3 pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between August 12 and 14, 2022.

''The same admit card will be valid for the candidates whose examination have been postponed. In case, the August 12-14, 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number,'' she said.

The NTA is conducting CUET(UG) - 2022 from July 15 to August 20 (excluding the days of other undergraduate examinations, and gazetted holidays) at 489 centres located in approximately 259 cities across India and nine cities outside India.