TCS conducts mega hiring drive at Andhra Pradesh university; recruits over 1,500 students

KL Deemed-to-be University has announced a significant placement achievement, with 1,534 engineering students securing job offers from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) during a campus recruitment drive for the graduating batch of 2027. The development highlights the continued demand for engineering talent despite a cautious hiring environment across India's IT sector.

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The recruitment process was conducted over a week and involved multiple evaluation stages, including written tests, advanced coding assessments, and personal interviews of the total students selected, 1,311 are from the university's Vijayawada campus, while 223 belong to its Hyderabad campus, according to the university.

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Dr Pardhasaradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor of KL University, said the achievement reflects the institution's focus on preparing students for industry requirements through structured training and skill-development programmes. He noted that the university continues to invest in industry-readiness initiatives to help students secure placements in leading companies.

"The selection process was rigorous and spread across several stages. Our emphasis on technical skills, coding proficiency, and professional development has enabled students to perform strongly in competitive recruitment drives," Varma said, according to the university.

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The vice-chancellor also highlighted KL University's international connections, stating that students regularly secure career opportunities in overseas markets, including Japan, Germany, and Dubai. The institution aims to maintain its strong placement record by continuing to align academic training with evolving industry needs.

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The recruitment drive comes at a time when TCS remains one of India's largest campus recruiters. Earlier this year, TCS Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan said the company had already made 25,000 fresher offers for FY27, with additional hiring dependent on business demand and market conditions.