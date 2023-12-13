The summit of exceptional thought leaders: Zero Mile Samvad to commence at IIM Nagpur

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) is all set to host the Zero Mile Samvad (ZMS) on December 15th and 16th, 2023, at its campus, with a focus on steering India towards its $5 trillion economy goal and beyond. This thought leadership summit marks a pivotal moment for the premier institute.

The summit will spotlight Maharashtra's pivotal role in India's economic growth, capitalizing on the state's robust innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. This synergy aligns seamlessly with ZMS's objectives, making it an ideal setting for this summit.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra and Chairman, Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur, said, "As we look forward to convening at the Zero Mile Samvad, we stand at the crossroads of potential and realization, focusing on India's ambitious goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25. This summit is not just a meeting of minds; it is a cradle for innovation, a bridge connecting academia, industry, and future leaders, fostering an ecosystem ripe for entrepreneurship and sustainable growth. Together, through this dynamic convergence of ideas and collaboration, we are not just participants but active architects in shaping India's economic future.”

The ZMS summit will cover crucial themes: Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Policy Impact, Sustainable Growth, and Cross-Sector Collaboration. With a focus on spotlighting Nagpur on the global stage, the summit aims to bring diverse perspectives to attendees, establishing the city as a prominent global player.

Bhimaraya Metri, Director, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur, said, "We welcome all the dignitaries to the Zero Mile Samvad at IIM Nagpur, a beacon of knowledge and innovation, where we are committed to making a sustainable impact on our historic city and the nation. This summit is a gathering of more than 1000 experts from around the world, providing a unique platform for discussions that will shape the minds, hearts, and actions of current and future leaders. We will explore ground-breaking business, technology, and

sustainability advancements, including the Metaverse and Generative Artificial Intelligence. Our goal is to pave the way for a future that balances economic growth with environmental and social sustainability.”

India has set an ambitious goal of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047, making it the world's third-largest economy. Achieving this goal requires overcoming several challenges, including the need for extensive workforce training and optimal learning and development opportunities. The expansion of technology is a crucial component of this journey, and Nagpur, with its globally recognized educational and technical institutions, as well as thriving industries, stands as a key player in paving the way for India to realize this monumental vision. Business Today Multiverse is the proud media partner for the ZMS 2023, further enhancing the reach and impact of this ground-breaking initiative.