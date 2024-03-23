UGC announces 80 universities eligible for online courses: Application date ends on March 31

As the deadline for distance learning admissions nears, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has published a detailed list of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) authorized to provide Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Programs.

The list comprises 80 universities, offering a wide range of courses through online and distance learning formats.

The deadline for admission into ODL and online programs for the February 2024 academic session is March 31, 2024.

Institutions have until April 15, 2024, to upload student admission details on the UGC-DEB web portal.

The UGC compiled the list of HEIs offering ODL programs based on applications submitted under UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programs and Online Programs) Regulations, 2020, and its amendments. Programs offered are vetted and approved by relevant regulatory authorities to ensure adherence to set standards.

Universities offering these courses must strictly adhere to conditions outlined by regulatory authorities, including seat quotas and academic year validity. The UGC emphasizes the importance of compliance to maintain educational standards and quality assurance.

Aspiring students eager to pursue higher education through distance learning are encouraged to visit the official UGC website to access the list of recognized universities and available courses.

Candidates can also check the state-wise list of universities and available courses here. With the deadline approaching, applicants must ensure timely submission of necessary documents and applications before March 31, 2024.