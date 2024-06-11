Universities can now admit students twice a year: UGC grants approval for biannual admissions, starting 2024-25 

In a move aimed at enhancing opportunities for students and aligning Indian higher education institutions with global standards, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has given a green light to the implementation of biannual admissions in Indian universities and higher education institutions.

UGC Chief, Jagadesh Kumar, disclosed that universities can now admit students twice a year, following the lead of renowned foreign universities.

"If Indian universities can offer admission twice a year, it will benefit many students such as those who missed admission to a university in the July-August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues, or personal reasons," Kumar told PTI.

Commencing from the academic session of 2024-25, Indian universities will conduct two admission cycles, scheduled for July-August and January-February.

This significant shift is anticipated to address challenges faced by students who missed the initial admission cycle due to various reasons like delayed board results, health concerns, or personal circumstances. By enabling biannual admissions, students can stay motivated and swiftly secure admission without having to wait for an entire year.

The approach is poised to foster a conducive environment for both students and industries, with the latter being able to engage in campus recruitment twice a year. UGC Chief Kumar emphasised that the dual-admission system will optimise resource allocation within higher education institutes and enhance graduates' employment prospects.

By harmonising with the prevalent global practice of biannual admissions, Indian higher education institutions are expected to bolster their international relationships and student exchanges, consequently bolstering their competitiveness on the global stage. To ensure the successful implementation of the biannual admission system, universities are encouraged to strategise and mobilise their resources effectively, including faculty, infrastructure, and student support services.

While adopting biannual admissions is not compulsory, HEIs with the necessary infrastructure and faculty can leverage this opportunity to expand student intake and introduce innovative programs in emerging fields. UGC Chief Kumar underscored the importance of proactive planning, administrative readiness, and seamless support mechanisms to facilitate a smooth transition for students admitted during different times of the year.

In summary, UGC's approval of biannual admissions heralds a paradigm shift in the Indian higher education landscape, offering students greater flexibility and enhancing the overall academic experience while positioning Indian HEIs on a trajectory to meet global educational benchmarks and fortify their international standing.

(with PTI inputs)

