UPSC Mains result 2026 out: 2,526 aspirants advance to final Personality Test

The written examinations were conducted from August 21 to August 30, 2026. Out of the 13,343 candidates who had cleared the Preliminary Examination earlier this year, roughly 18.9% managed to navigate the rigorous descriptive papers to secure an interview spot.

The shortlisted candidates will now compete for an estimated 933 posts available across various Central Civil Services.

The shortlist of 2,526 candidates reflects a tighter competition ratio compared to previous years. In 2025, UPSC called 2,736 candidates for the interview round against 958 final vacancies, while 2024 saw 2,845 candidates shortlisted for 1,056 posts. The current figures closely align with 2022 levels, when 2,529 candidates reached Dholpur House competing for 1,011 vacancies.

Mandatory window for application updates

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With the declaration of results, the Commission has directed all qualified candidates to complete or update their required details on the online portal. The application submission window opens on November 11, 2026, and will remain active until 6:00 PM IST on November 25, 2026.

Candidates are required to verify their details online regardless of whether updates are needed. Additionally, qualified candidates must submit an online attestation form on the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) portal once the interview process commences.

How to check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026

Candidates who appeared for the Mains exam can check their qualification status by following these steps:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. Click on the "Written Results" section on the homepage. Select the link for "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026". Download the result PDF containing the roll numbers and names of shortlisted candidates. Press Ctrl + F (or Cmd + F) to search for your roll number or full name.

Personality test & e-Summon details

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The Personality Test will be conducted at the UPSC headquarters at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. While the exact interview schedule is yet to be announced, UPSC confirmed that individual e-Summon Letters will be uploaded on its official website. The Commission explicitly stated that no physical summons letters will be dispatched by post.

In line with standard practice, UPSC will release the detailed mark sheets and final cut-offs for all candidates within 15 days of declaring the final merit list post-interviews.