Wall Street bleeds: Trump blames Democrats for $1-trillion stock rout post midterm shake up

Markets suffer broad sell-off
The sharp decline surrendered Wednesday’s postelection gains and pushed several benchmark indices into steep territory:
- Nasdaq Composite: Plunged over 5% (sliding 5.5%), marking its worst single-day performance since April 4, 2025 (when it fell 5.82%) and finishing in correction territory.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: Retreated more than 1,800 points (over 3%), securing its worst day since dropping 2,200 points (5.5%) on April 4, 2025.
- S&P 500: Pulled back more than 4%, logging its worst single-day performance since a 5.97% drop on April 4, 2025.
- Russell 2000: The small-cap index also ended the session in correction territory.
Tech sector & AI hit hardest
The rout was heavily driven by mounting fears over a slowdown in the artificial intelligence buildout, slamming chipmakers and AI infrastructure firms.
The 'Magnificent Seven' — comprising Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Tesla — erased over $1 trillion in aggregate market cap.
- Nvidia: Led the downturn with a single-day market cap loss of nearly $450 billion (more than $440 billion). Dropping over 9%, Nvidia turned negative on the year, down 2.6% year-to-date.
- Qualcomm: Fell more than 9% following a disappointing earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Neoclouds: Companies like CoreWeave tumbled for a second consecutive day.
MUST READ | BT Explainer: Why stock markets are falling; behind AI rout & likely impact on India
Rising interest rates, heavy capital requirements, and fears of low revenue relative to debt load have created a challenging backdrop for companies tied to AI infrastructure.
Dems target data centers
Wall Street's anxieties were heightened as newly elected and returning Democrats signaled immediate legislative plans targeting the AI buildout — specifically data center expansion.
- National moratorium calls: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) pointed to local referendum victories restricting data centers, calling for a "National data center moratorium now" on X and warning against "Big Tech oligarchs wrecking the environment, gutting jobs and threatening humanity’s future."
- House priorities: Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) stated that pausing AI development must be a Day 1 priority for the House's Democratic majority, a stance echoed by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas).
State & Senate Victories
- South Carolina: Democrat Annie Andrews, who flipped a Senate seat, ran on opposition to data center influence, stating in her victory speech that community decisions belong to residents rather than "billionaires or data center companies in Washington D.C."
- Ohio: Returning Sen. Sherrod Brown told supporters in his victory speech, "I do not work for data centers."
- Pennsylvania: Gov. Josh Shapiro highlighted his August executive order slowing data center development, reiterating that local communities must have the final say over Big Tech.
- Texas: Democrat Gina Hinojosa ousted Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in a state that hosts 27% of planned US data center capacity according to Wells Fargo. Hinojosa previously pledged a ban on data center approvals until legislative protections are passed, calling data centers part of a broader fight for Texas's future.
The US market rout spread to Asian counterparts on November 6 trade with Korea’s Kospi hitting its circuit breaker, while indices across Japan and Taiwan were hit hard. Kospi fell as much as 8.8% today, triggering circuit breaker, with Samsung and SK Hynix falling over 6% each. Japan's Nikkei declined 5.7%.