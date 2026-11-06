Wall Street bleeds: Trump blames Democrats for $1-trillion stock rout post midterm shake up

US President Donald Trump placed the blame squarely on Democrats for a massive Wall Street sell-off on November 5 that wiped out $1 trillion in investor wealth following the U.S. midterm election results. Taking to Truth Social, Trump linked the market plunge directly to the political shift.

"The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election," Trump wrote. "Such a sad thing to watch! It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this. Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped. Remember, it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats. Do not fear, however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP".