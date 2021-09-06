'Very Unfair': SC refuses to postpone NEET-UG exam

The Supreme Court refused to postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)- UG examination slated to take place on September 12. The top court ruled that rescheduling the exam would be “very unfair”, adding it does not want to interfere with the process.

“The relief claimed in this petition is to quash a public notice of July 13 issued by the competent authority scheduling NEET UG 2021 examination on September 12. For the reasons canvassed by counsel for the petitioners, we are not impressed nor willing to show any indulgence to the petitioners or to allow them to invoke the remedy under Article 32 of the Constitution,” the SC bench said, while hearing the matter.

The top court bench helmed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said students need to prioritise in case they have to appear in multiple exams. The court added the petitioners will be at liberty to approach the authorities concerned in case of grievances.

“The arguments which you (counsel for petitioners) are canvassing may not be relevant for 99 per cent candidates. For one per cent candidates, the entire system cannot be put on hold,” the bench comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar told advocate Shoeb Alam, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

Alam told the top court that medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 should be deferred as many other exams are scheduled around September 12. The bench then stated that respective boards will do their job and the court will not interfere with examinations, adding rescheduling exams could affect the next course.

“It will be very unfair to reschedule the examination. NEET is a very large examination. It is not state-wise, it is a nation-wide exam,” the bench said. Alam said that approximately 16 lakh students are likely to appear in the NEET exams.

“We should now really redefine our scope of judicial review. Where do we go and to what extent,” the bench said. The SC bench was hearing a petition that sought deferment of examination on the grounds that several other exams are scheduled during the month of September.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs

