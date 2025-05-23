Illinois, Victoria, Liverpool: Top global universities to open campuses in India, reshaping access to international education

India is on the cusp of a major shift in its higher education landscape. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has confirmed that several leading international universities from the US, UK, Australia, Germany, and Italy are in advanced stages of setting up campuses across India. The move is part of a broader effort to bring world-class education closer to home for millions of students across South Asia and Africa.

According to UGC guidelines, only institutions ranked among the world’s top 500 are eligible to establish autonomous campuses in India. Among the first to secure approval is the University of Southampton, which will launch its Gurugram campus by August 2025. Others in the pipeline include:

Illinois Institute of Technology (USA): Set to become the first American university with a full-fledged Indian campus.

University of Liverpool (UK): A Russell Group member known for law, management, and healthcare.

Victoria University (Australia): Praised for industry-linked programs in IT, hospitality, and business.

Western Sydney University (Australia): Has finalised Greater Noida as its India campus location.

Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy): Globally acclaimed for fashion, visual arts, and creative innovation.

UGC officials and university leaders have assured that the quality of education, faculty, and campus life at these Indian branches will match their global standards.

For Indian students, the benefits are substantial:

Earn an international degree without leaving the country

Lower costs compared to studying abroad

Access to global faculty and collaborative research

Reduced visa and travel hurdles for students from neighbouring regions

This transformation also aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to make India a global education hub. In 2024 alone, over 13 lakh Indian students went abroad for higher studies. With global institutions now arriving on Indian soil, that trend could shift, offering high-calibre education locally while easing financial and logistical stress on families.

Education analysts say the entry of foreign universities will also raise the bar for Indian institutions, triggering competitive upgrades in infrastructure, curriculum, and global collaborations.