Lesser Indian students opting for engineering courses in US; They are now opting for this course

A recent report from Open Doors reveals a notable shift in academic preferences among Indian students in the United States, with a growing number opting for computer science and mathematics instead of traditional engineering courses.

Engineering still holds the title as the most popular field for international students in the U.S.; however, its appeal to Indian students has declined significantly. In the 2023-24 academic year, only 24.5 percent of Indian students chose engineering courses, down from 29.6 percent in 2021-22.

In contrast, interest in computer science and mathematics has soared, with 42.9 percent of Indian students now pursuing these subjects. This trend aligns with broader global shifts in the job market, particularly as technology-focused industries expand rapidly. Demand for skills in computer science, artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning is rising, attracting students with promises of lucrative careers and job security.

Experts suggest that the versatility of computer science and mathematics programs contributes to their popularity. Unlike traditional engineering degrees that often focus on specific specializations, the broader skill set offered by computing and IT degrees can be applied across various sectors, including software development, cybersecurity, data analytics, and fintech.

Moreover, U.S. universities are increasingly offering interdisciplinary programs that combine technology with business, healthcare, and social sciences, further enticing students. As industries globally embrace digital transformation, Indian students are strategically positioning themselves to meet the demand for tech-savvy professionals.

More students in US from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

According to a recent study, students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana comprised an impressive 56 percent of all Indian student visas issued by the United States in 2023, as reported by the US Consulate General. This trend illustrates the increasing significance of these southern states in enhancing India’s global educational presence.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are known for their robust educational infrastructure, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The states are home to some of India’s leading coaching institutes, which adeptly prepare students for international admissions and standardized tests such as the GRE and TOEFL.

The rising popularity of American universities as premier global education hubs, along with better job prospects for graduates, has further solidified the US as the top choice for students from these states.