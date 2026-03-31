Free LPG, AIIMS, high-speed rail: BJP-led NDA releases Kerala manifesto, key promises

The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday released its manifesto for Kerala, promising a mix of welfare measures and infrastructure projects, including an AIIMS, a high-speed rail network, and targeted financial support for women and elderly citizens.

Must read: Meet Jose Charles Martin: The lottery king's son and Puducherry's richest candidate

Advertisement

The manifesto, released by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, outlines proposals aimed at expanding social benefits while addressing long-standing issues linked to infrastructure and religious institutions.

Must read: 'Time to account for Vijayan govt's wrong decisions, policies': Shashi Tharoor on Congress-UDF's vision ahead of assembly polls

Among the key welfare measures, the alliance has proposed a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha Card for women from poor and BPL households. The card will carry a monthly recharge of ₹2,500, which can be used at pharmacies and grocery stores.

The manifesto also promises a monthly welfare pension of ₹3,000 for women heads of poor households, widows, and senior citizens above 70 years.

In addition, it has proposed two free LPG cylinders per year for poor families, to be distributed during Onam and Christmas.

Advertisement

On infrastructure, the BJP has pledged to set up an AIIMS in Kerala and develop a high-speed railway network connecting the state capital with Kannur. It has also promised 20,000 litres of free water for every household.

The manifesto includes a reference to the Mullaperiyar dam, stating "water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala," indicating a dual approach to water-sharing and safety concerns.

On religious institutions, the party has said, "We will protect Sabarimala, Guruvayoor and all other places of worship by revamping Devaswom Boards to increase participation of devotees in temple management."

It has also proposed a time-bound CBI enquiry into the Sabarimala gold theft case and announced a "Sabarimala Infrastructure Development Mission" aimed at improving facilities for devotees at the hill shrine.

Advertisement

The document reflects a strategy that combines welfare schemes targeted at households with infrastructure commitments and religious governance issues, as the BJP seeks to expand its political presence in the state.

In Kerala, the BJP is contesting elections with the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and the Twenty20 party. Despite zero seats in the current 140-member assembly (LDF-led), the NDA aims for breakthroughs amid anti-incumbency against the Pinarayi Vijayan government.