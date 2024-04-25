Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav files nomination papers from Kannauj

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination papers from Kannauj on April 25. The announcement on fielding Akhilesh as a candidate from Kannauj came on April 24.

SP karyakartas have hailed the party’s decision of fielding Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj. “Akhilesh Bhaiya would win with a historic margin in Kannauj,” some of the party workers said, adding that it is the beginning of the battle to oust Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from UP.

The SP leader’s fling of nomination comes just days after the party declared Tej Pratap Yadav as the candidate from Kannauj. There were also reports of a local party unit urging the former Uttar Pradesh CM to reconsider the decision of fielding his nephew from the Samajwadi Party bastion till 2019.

According to an India Today report, SP workers in Kannauj were not ready to accept Tej Pratap's candidacy, and believed that without Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP would have an edge over them.

Akhilesh Yadav had then said that he would do what the party decides.

Tej Paratap Singh Yadav, grand-nephew of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and son-in-law of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, represented the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat from 2014-19. In 2014, Mulayam Singh Yadav contested from Azamgarh and Mainpuri and won both of them but later left the Mainpuri seat where Tej Pratap Singh Yadav was fielded.

Kannauj will go to the polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

Kannauj Lok Sabha Seat is considered among the strongholds of SP. Akhilesh Yadav started his political career from Kannauj and represented the seat three times in a row in 2000 (bypoll), 2004 and 2009.

In Lok Sabha elections 2014, his wife Dimple Yadav won the seat with 4,88,946 votes against BJP candidate Subrat Pathak. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Subrat Pathak wrested control of the seat with 5,61,286 votes from Dimple Yadav.