'Amit Shah forced to camp in Mumbai': NCP (SP)'s Jayant Patil attacks BJP, claims crisis in Mahayuti govt

Not all is well in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Maharashtra unit, at least as per Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). Jayant Patil, chief of NCP (SP)'s Maharashtra unit, on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Mahayuti government in the state.

Patil claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is forced to camp in Mumbai, indicating a change of government in the state after the assembly elections. He also claimed that there is a very serious crisis in the state government, due to which Shah is forced to camp in the state's capital.

"Even as elections are being conducted in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, Shah is forced to camp in Mumbai, which suggests the seriousness of the crisis in the Maharashtra government. The MVA will come to power after winning elections," he told reporters.

His jibe at the BJP came while launching the NCP (SP)'s "charge sheet" against the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government. Baramati MP Supriya Sule was also present at the occasion.

This chargesheet was part of a campaign focusing on 10 critical areas including the "collapse" of law and order, shifting of industries from the state, economic decline of the state and women's safety.

But is the BJP's situation really that bad and what is Amit Shah upto in Maharashtra? Speaking at a party gathering on Tuesday, Shah urged BJP leaders and workers to focus on the upcoming elections.

He advised the state unit to resolve disputes within its rank and file ahead of the crucial elections. "There are differences of opinion even in a family. If there is disappointment about an MLA or Member of Parliament, an amicable solution should be found so that voters remain with the party," Shah said.

Shah also outlined the party's poll strategy in the state and said that 10 workers should be appointed at every polling booth. He said that the party workers should remain active right from Dussehra until the last day of the campaign.

The Union Home Minister, also hailed as BJP's master strategist, said the saffron party's win in the state would be attributed to its ability to address internal issues and maintain a united front. Moreover, he urged party workers to add 20 new voters in every booth but advised against seeking votes from them.

Shah's recent visit to the state is a part of the BJP's strategy to prepare for the elections after similar meetings across Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra in the recent past.