Arvind Kejriwal gets bail: Amit Shah says Delhi CM can campaign, but people will remember liquor scam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has got a bail from Supreme Court and can campaign for the Lok Sabha elections before Delhi votes, but people won't forget the Delhi liquor scam.

Shah told India Today TV that Kejriwal is out on interim bail and will have to surrender after June 1.

"It is a temporary bail, and he has to surrender after June 1. He can campaign for the elections, but wherever he campaigns, people will only remember the liquor scam,” Amit Shah said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1, 2024. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta pronounced the verdict after a brief hearing on an interim bail plea filed by Kejriwal. The plea filed by Kejriwal had challenged his arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case and the subsequent request for interim bail to enable his participation in campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

First three phases of Lok Sabha elections are over. Polling is yet to take place in 18 of the 22 Lok Sabha constituencies that the AAP is contesting. Of these 18 constituencies, four are in Delhi, 13 are in Punjab, and one is in Haryana.

The Supreme Court has set certain bail guidelines for Kejriwal.

> Kejriwal cannot visit the Delhi Chief Minister's office and even the Delhi Secretariat.

> He has been asked to furnish bail bonds of Rs 50,000 with one surety of like amount for release from Tihar jail.

> He has also been asked not to comment about the case or interact with any of the witnesses.

> He was asked to walk out of Tihar Jail on Friday and has been asked to surrender to the prison authorities by June 2.