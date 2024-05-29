Congress delegation urges Election Commission to intervene in PM Modi's "Maun Vrat" plan

A delegation from the Indian National Congress has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) with a plea to intervene in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed "Maun Vrat" (silence vow). Modi had said earlier that after the campaigning for the 7th and final phase, he would go to Kanyakumari and meditate.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the delegation, expressed concerns over the potential ramifications of PM Modi's 'silence vow' on the eve of crucial electoral events.

Singhvi, in a statement to ANI following the delegation's meeting with the Election Commission, highlighted the delegation's key points of contention. "We told the Election Commission that during the silence period of 48 hours, no one should be allowed to campaign, directly or indirectly," he asserted. Singhvi stressed that while the Congress harbors no objections to the actions of any leader, it is imperative to ensure that such actions do not serve as a means of indirect campaigning during the critical silence period.

The Congress delegation underscored their grievances regarding PM Modi's announcement of initiating the "Maun Vrat" from the evening of May 30, coinciding with the onset of the silence period. "The silence period would be from 7 o'clock on May 30 till June 1. This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct," Singhvi emphasized. He further alleged that such tactics are aimed either at perpetuating campaigning indirectly or keeping the Prime Minister in the headlines, thereby potentially influencing voter sentiments unfairly.

Addressing the Election Commission, Singhvi outlined the delegation's proposed course of action to mitigate the impact of PM Modi's "Maun Vrat." "We have asked the Election Commission that he should start this (Maun Vrat) after 24-48 hours in the evening of June 1. But if he insists on beginning this tomorrow, then it should be prohibited from being telecasted by print or audio-visual Media," he stated.