'In India, some look like Mongolians, some are black...': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Pitroda remarks

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that India has a 'N-word type class' and 'Mongoloid class' after Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda stepped down following his remarks on India’s diversity triggered a firestorm, and drew sharp reactions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"Our topography gives rise to different kinds of appearances of our people...," he said to ANI, adding "there are people of proto australoid type, negrita type class in our country, some are like "Mongolians", some are black, some are white..."

Pitroda stepped down from his post after backlash over the remark, but Chowdhury's comment came even as the Congress distanced itself from Pitroda's statement. “People in the East look like the Chinese, people in the West look like the Arabs, people in the North look like, maybe, White and people in the South look like Africans,” adding, “It does not matter. All of us are brothers and sisters,” Pitroda said.

West Bengal Congress chief claimed that there is anti-incumbency against the state government of West Bengal. "I want to expose the wrongdoings of the government in front of people... As far as the country is concerned, PM Modi has failed in many aspects and has been exposed in front of the people..."

Chowdhury also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that he became "nervous" after the first three phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Aaj Tak/India Today TV, Chowdhury, the Congress candidate from his stronghold, Baharampur, said, "The Prime Minister has become nervous. He does not talk about winning 400 seats anymore. He has become quiet now."

Chowdhury also alleged that there is an "agreement" between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi while speaking about the absence of the INDIA bloc in West Bengal.

He also dismissed Trinamool Congress candidate Yusuf Pathan to make any dent in his performance. "I don't see anyone as my competition. (Former cricketer) Yusuf Pathan won't be a factor. I campaign in my own style. I am fighting to retain the seat," he said when asked whether the former cricketer would pose any challenge to him.

The Trinamool Congress has fielded Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur, while Nirmal Kumar Saha is the BJP candidate.

Polling in Baharampur will be held during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13.