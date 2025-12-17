Delhi air pollution: 50% work from home mandatory in govt, private offices from Thursday. Here's what you need to know

Amid rising pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced that all government and private offices will be mandated to operate with 50 per cent work from home under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The decision has been taken to reduce pollution and the number of vehicles on roads due to the office commute.

Not more than 50 per cent of staff strength should be physically present in offices, while the remaining 50 per cent of staff shall work from home, as per Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra. He announced that 50 per cent work from home will be mandatory in all government and private institutions in Delhi from Thursday (December 18).

In the case of government offices, Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments may call officers or officials to the office as needed to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential and emergency public services.

Private offices, on the other hand, are required to implement staggered working hours wherever feasible, ensure strict compliance with work-from-home norms, and minimise vehicular movement associated with office commutes.

Moreover, the Labour Department has been directed to provide ₹10,000 in compensation directly into the accounts of registered workers affected by the 16-day construction shutdown under GRAP-3. Institutions found violating these rules will be heavily fined.

Besides offices, the Delhi government has directed government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board to offer both physical and online classes wherever feasible until further orders. The Delhi Directorate of Education has ordered all schools to hold classes for students up to Class 9 and 11 in hybrid mode due to worsening air quality.

Those exempt from these directives include hospitals and other public and private health establishments, fire services, prisons, public transport, electricity, water, sanitation and related municipal services, disaster management and related services, forest and environment departments or agencies engaged in air pollution control, monitoring, and enforcement activities (teams deployed to curb biomass burning, dust control, and GRAP measures), and other essential services.

On Thursday, Delhi was covered in a thick shroud of smog, resulting in reduced visibility. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was 341, while levels near the ITO area were 360. A total of 10 flights were cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to low visibility.