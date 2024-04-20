scorecardresearch
Business Today
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar faces FIR for alleged violation of model code of conduct

The issue surfaced when the BJP brought the matter to the attention of the electoral authorities.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, finds himself embroiled in controversy as an FIR has been registered against him for allegedly breaching the Model Code of Conduct. The Election Commission confirmed this development on Saturday, highlighting accusations that Shivakumar promised water supply in exchange for votes to residents of a housing society in the vicinity.

The issue surfaced when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brought the matter to the attention of the electoral authorities, presenting a widely circulated video wherein Shivakumar purportedly solicited votes from residents of a housing society in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha segment.

In a statement posted on the social media platform 'X', the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka announced that the FIR was filed by the Flying Squad Teams (FST) of Bengaluru against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct occurred during an address to apartment owners in RR Nagara.

The FIR, lodged at the RMC Yard police station, invokes relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code related to bribery and undue influence during elections, the statement clarified.

The contentious video clip captures Shivakumar's purported remarks, wherein he frames his visit as a "business deal." He allegedly assured the residents of the housing society, comprising 2,510 houses and thus 6,424 potential votes, that their pressing concerns regarding the supply of Cauvery river water and the establishment of a civic amenity site would be swiftly addressed if they supported his candidate. He pledged to resolve these issues within three months.

Notably, Shivakumar's brother, D K Suresh, is contesting for re-election from Bangalore Rural in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Published on: Apr 20, 2024, 8:19 PM IST
