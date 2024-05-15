Lok Sabha elections 2024: Blusmart electric cabs to offer 50% discount on rides for voters in Delhi NCR on May 25

Renowned electric fleet BluSmart has announced discounted rides to those casting vote in Delhi NCR on May 25. In an official statement, Blusmart said that this step is to encourage voters to come out for voting in good numbers.

Blusmart in Bengaluru had recently launched a similar campaign.

Following the idea of its SmartCitizen campaign in Bengaluru, BluSmart is aiming to replicate the same success in Delhi NCR.

BluSmart will offer discounted rides to its customers on polling day in Delhi NCR. This will enable eligible citizens to cast their vote including the youth of India and the first-time voters to exercise their fundamental right to vote conveniently and on time, BluSmart said.

As part of the campaign, BluSmart passengers travelling anywhere within 30 kilometres of polling stations in Delhi NCR will be provided a one-time 50 percent discount. Voters can avail this discount on BluSmart rides to and from the polling station from 6 am to 7 pm on the respective polling days in these cities.

The initiative underscores BluSmart's commitment in promoting civic engagement and responsible and smart citizenship, the EV taxi fleet stated.

Anirudh Arun, Co-founder & CEO, BluSmart Fleet, said: "Every vote counts, and every citizen can make a smart choice to contribute to the democratic process. As a partner in driving India’s growth, our #SmartCitizen campaign is a call to action for all citizens to exercise their right to vote and be active participants in shaping a smarter future for our nation."

A month-long election awareness campaign will be executed through online and offline channels such as communication inside BluSmart EVs, in-app notifications, emailers and social media.