Lok Sabha polls: Raj Thackeray's MNS offers unconditional support to PM Modi, NDA

Lok Sabha elections: In a huge boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA bloc, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) boss Raj Thackeray on Tuesday offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling alliance for the upcoming general polls.

"The MNS is giving unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA. Now all start and prepare for (Maharashtra) assembly elections," the firebrand MNS chief said. His remarks came weeks after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Related Articles

In March, the MNS supremo met Shah in Delhi, triggering speculation that he might join the BJP-led Mahayuti ruling alliance in Maharashtra. Besides the BJP, the Mahayuti alliance comprises Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena or the Shinde Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Ajit Pawar.

"After meeting Amit Shah, so much news started to float. All kind of news was going on, I was also enjoying. That day I met Amit Shah. It was only me and him," he said.

Raj Thackeray of reports of joining Shinde Sena

Moreover, he commented on reports of him joining forces with the Shinde Sena and fighting the election on the traditional 'bow and arrow' symbol. Thackeray said that he would not work under anybody except the late Bal Thackeray and that he will continue to remain the MNS chief.

"I don't want to do anything by breaking a party. I have always said this. Except for Balasaheb Thackeray, I will not work under anyone. Don't believe in any rumours, I am not going to head the Shiv Sena. I will remain the MNS chief," he said.

In July 2022, Eknath Shinde's rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha VIkas Aghadi (MVA) government led to a break-up of the Shiv Sena into two factions. Shiv Sena (UBT), the faction led by Raj Thackeray's estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, is now a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc with the Congress and the NCP Sharad Pawar faction.

Thackeray on being the first one to support Narendra Modi

Not only this, Raj Thackeray also looked back at the 2014 general elections and the bid to declare Narendra Modi as the NDA's Prime Ministerial face. Thackeray said that one person got elected with full majority after around 30 years.

He added that he was the first one, even before the BJP, to say that Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister of India. Thackeray further said that he praised the Central government for the abrogation of Article 370 but at the same time also criticised them for some policy decisions he did not like.

"After 30 years, one person got elected with a full majority. If you remember, I was the first one, even before the BJP, who said Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister of India. I praised him for (abrogating) Article 370. I also led morcha for NRC," he said.