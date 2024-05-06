Petrol price would have shot up by Rs 20 if India was not clear on Russia-Ukraine war: Jaishankar

"We take a stand on foreign policy for average citizens," said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar adding that if India was not clear on the Russia-Ukraine war, petrol prices would have shot up in the country.

During an interactive session in Odisha's Cuttack, the minister highlighted the pressure and the problems India faced, Jaishankar said, "Look at one example. We had this pressure on Russia and Ukraine. We were clear. Suppose we had not been clear. Suppose we had said. Sorry. Sorry. You are saying it very strongly. We will not do what we did. Your petrol price would have gone up by Rs 20 because of that."

The external affairs minister pointed out that if we had imported Covid-19 vaccine, none could have afforded it. "So foreign policy today affects every citizen, it affects our lives," he added.

"When we talk about Ukraine if today the price of petrol is lower, it's because we had the courage to buy oil from Russia. If there are other matters related to security or the respect earned by Modi ji during the COVID times, it's because of his diplomacy that Indians stranded in the Gulf region returned home safely," he said in his address, the Economic Times reported.

The Union minister underscored the ongoing problems in the world, noting a war in Ukraine, in the Middle East, a problem in the Arabian Sea, tensions on the China border, as well as, problems in the South China Sea.

Jaishankar stressed on the importance of who will take India through these challenges.

"We have to decide how you go through this very difficult period. And more importantly, who do you trust? Who do you want to see in charge of this country? Who do you think will take this country through this challenge?" he added.

The foreign minister also expressed confidence that India will become a permanent member of United Nations Security Council. "But we will become a member faster if we have a strong prime minister to whom the world cannot say no. And that is what we are trying to do," he stressed.

Earlier this month, during an interaction in Gujarat, the EAM had said that PM Modi gave clear instructions to keep the interest of Indian consumers on priority despite external pressure against purchasing Russian oil.

Last month, while speaking at the press conference in Bikaner, Jaishankar had reaffirmed India's stance on buying oil from Russia, noting that petrol prices were lower because New Delhi had courage to purchase oil from Moscow.