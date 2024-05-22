'We are coming back, people want stable government': Nirmala Sitharaman on BJP's winning prospects 

BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the BJP will come back with a good majority as the people want a stable government at the Centre. In an exclusive interview with the India Today Group, Sitharaman said there is no reason to believe that BJP will never come to power again.

“We are coming back. Buzz on the ground is people want a stable government. Women have articulated they’ve received benefits of schemes,” Sitharaman told India Today on Wednesday.

FM Sitharaman on stock markets

Speaking about the stock market and investors turning to stock markets rather than risk-free investment schemes, Sitharaman said households savings are finding way into equities, which shows the trust in the market.

“Indian investors, who were saving in banks, have found it comfortable to go into stock markets because of a stable government. There are no flip-flops,” she said.

Earlier too, Sitharaman had highlighted that families are actively opening demat accounts believing in the Indian stock market. She said middle-class families realise that even if it is risk-laden, there are better returns in stock market and therefore, they are willing to invest in stocks and shares.

FM Sitharaman on Rahul Gandhi

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sitharaman said that he has picked up extreme Left wing arguments to woo voters this Lok Sabha elections, while his own family indulged in crony capitalism.

She said the NDA government equal opportunities and jobs to Dalits and tribals.

Earlier, Gandhi claimed that the mantra of Narendra Modi's government is to remove reservations meant that there would be no government jobs or reservations. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said the mantra of Narendra Modi's campaign to remove reservations is - na rahega baans, na bajegi bansuri, meaning there will be no government jobs and no reservations.

Gandhi also claimed that the BJP government is secretly snatching away reservations from Dalits, tribals, and backward classes through 'blind privatisation' by eliminating government jobs.

“By ruining top PSUs like BSNL, SAIL, BHEL, etc., nearly 6 lakh permanent jobs were eliminated from the public sector alone—these are the very posts that would have received the benefit of reservation," Gandhi further said in the post.

The Congress leader further stated that Congress guaranteed they would strengthen the public sector by filling 30 lakh vacant government posts.