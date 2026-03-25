'BJP to win 177-plus seats': Suvendu Adhikari bets on voter roll cleanup in West Bengal

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday projected that the party would win more than 177 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. In the 2021 elections, the BJP had won 77 seats.

"This time it will be at least 177; we will see where the upper limit will go on the afternoon of May 4," Adhikari said on Wednesday, projecting a sharp jump in the party's tally in West Bengal.

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Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, linked the forecast to the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that around 79 lakh "fake" names had been removed.

Addressing party workers in Purba Medinipur district, he said the BJP's rise in the state had been steady, recalling that the party had increased its tally from three seats in 2016 to 77 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections.

"So far, 79 lakh names from the contaminated voters list have been removed," he said, adding that "90 per cent of these fake voters used to cast their votes in favour of the Trinamool Congress".

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He used a series of metaphors to describe the deletions. "Breakfast saw 58 lakh names removed, lunch witnessed removal of seven lakh; and during evening tea, 14 lakh more names gone. Dinner is yet to be served."

Adhikari was referring to deletions during different phases of the revision process, including 58 lakh names removed after the enumeration phase, seven lakh during the final publication of rolls on February 28, and 14 lakh names from the first supplementary rolls published earlier this week.

The Election Commission has not officially confirmed the total number of adjudicated voters or the deletion figures cited by the BJP leader.

Adhikari alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress had relied on fraudulent voters to remain in power and opposed the revision process this time. He also said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had approached the Supreme Court to halt the exercise.

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He further alleged that the state government was trying to protect "illegal Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh, who have been the TMC's vote bank".

Referring to demographic changes, he claimed that the Hindu population in the state had declined from "85 per cent in the 1951 census to below 65 per cent today."

Adhikari outlined a strategy for party workers, asking them to study updated electoral rolls and classify voters as "confirmed voters, opposing voters and wavering voters". He also urged them to ensure that migrant labourers return to vote. "If they get 99 out of 100 votes in Muslim booths, why shouldn't we get 100 out of 100 in Sanatani booths?" he said.

Polling in West Bengal will take place in two phases, on April 23 and 29. Results will be declared on May 4.