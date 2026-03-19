Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that Assam, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has achieved faster growth across key areas such as gross state domestic product (GSDP), income, tax revenue, infrastructure spending and industrial activity, indicating strong momentum from a smaller base. On the other hand, West Bengal, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, continues to hold an advantage in overall economic size, per capita income and foodgrain production, but faces slower growth and a sharp rise in debt levels.

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In simple terms, Assam reflects speed and expansion, while West Bengal reflects scale with higher fiscal pressure.

Gross State Domestic Product (Constant Prices)

Both states have expanded their real economic size over the years. West Bengal’s GSDP rose from Rs 5.74 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 7.62 lakh crore in 2019-20 and is estimated at Rs 9.42 lakh crore in 2024-25. This is a growth of 24% in five years and 64% over ten years. Assam, however, has grown faster. Its GSDP increased from Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2.41 lakh crore in 2019-20 and is expected to reach Rs 3.50 lakh crore in 2024-25, showing a 45% rise in five years and 112% over a decade.

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Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (Current Prices)

Income levels have improved in both states. Assam’s per capita income grew from Rs 52,895 in 2014-15 to Rs 1,59,185 in 2024-25, with growth of 77% in five years and 201% over ten years. West Bengal’s per capita income increased from Rs 68,876 to Rs 1,63,467 over the same period, but growth has been slower at 48% in five years and 137% over a decade. Even so, West Bengal still has a slightly higher per capita income.

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State-wise Own Tax Revenue

Tax collections have risen strongly in both states. Assam’s own tax revenue more than tripled from Rs 9,450 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 34,148 crore in 2024-25, growing 107% in five years and 261% in ten years. West Bengal’s revenue increased from Rs 39,412 crore to Rs 1,02,349 crore, with growth of 69% in five years and 160% over a decade.

Outstanding Liabilities

Debt levels have gone up sharply in both states. Assam’s liabilities rose from Rs 35,459 crore in 2015 to about Rs 1.78 lakh crore in 2025, a 142% increase in five years and over four times in ten years. West Bengal’s debt has grown much more, from Rs 34,037 crore in 2015 to about Rs 7.14 lakh crore in 2025. While five-year growth is 60%, the ten-year rise is extremely high at nearly 20 times, showing a steep increase in borrowings.

State-wise Capital Expenditure

Spending on infrastructure and assets has increased in both states. Assam’s annual capital expenditure rose from Rs 6,170 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 33,799 crore in 2024-25, growing 103% in five years and 448% over ten years. West Bengal’s annual infra spending increased from Rs 19,391 crore to Rs 67,913 crore, with growth of 63% in five years and 250% over a decade. This shows a continued focus on development spending.

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Number of Factories

Industrial activity has also been picked up, especially in Assam. The number of factories in Assam increased from 3,518 in 2013-14 to 6,049 in 2023-24, a rise of 72% over ten years. West Bengal saw a smaller increase, from 8,859 to 10,107 factories, with a growth of 14% over the same period. This suggests faster industrial expansion in Assam, though West Bengal still has a larger base.

Foodgrain production

Assam’s foodgrain production has remained largely flat over the years, moving from 5,459 thousand tonnes in 2014-15 to 5,236 thousand tonnes in 2019-20, and is estimated at 5,533 thousand tonnes in 2024-25. This reflects a modest growth of 6% in the last five years and just 1% over a decade. In contrast, West Bengal has seen a steady increase, with production rising from 16,532 thousand tonnes in 2014-15 to 18,794 thousand tonnes in 2019-20, and further to 19,850 thousand tonnes in 2024-25, showing 6% growth in five years and 20% over ten years.

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Both states have made progress, but Assam stands out for faster growth across many indicators, while West Bengal remains ahead in size, agri production and income levels, but faces higher debt and relatively slower growth.