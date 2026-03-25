Sunil Bharti Mittal to step down as Airtel Africa chairman in July, Gopal Vittal to take charge

Airtel Africa on Wednesday announced that Sunil Bharti Mittal will retire as the chairman of the board at the conclusion of the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 2026, marking a key leadership transition at the telecom and mobile money services provider operating across 14 African countries.

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The company said Gopal Vittal will take over as Non-Executive Chairman from the same date, while Shravin Bharti Mittal will assume the role of Deputy Chair, ensuring continuity of leadership from the founding family, which remains a significant shareholder in Airtel Africa.

In a statement, the company said Mittal had informed the board of his decision to step down after serving as Chairman since Airtel Africa’s listing in 2019. The board expressed its appreciation for his leadership, noting that he played a crucial role in guiding the company during its growth phase after listing.

Airtel Africa said Vittal’s appointment has been made through nomination by the controlling shareholder under the terms of the relationship agreement signed in June 2019 between Airtel Africa, Bharti Airtel, Airtel Africa Mauritius Ltd, Bharti Telecom, and other group entities. Vittal, who currently serves as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, is widely regarded as a seasoned telecom executive and is also the current Chair of the GSMA. He joined the Airtel Africa board as a non-executive director in October 2024. The company noted that he will not be considered independent under the UK Corporate Governance Code at the time of appointment.

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Shravin Bharti Mittal, who will become Deputy Chair, is expected to act as a link between the board, the Airtel Money business, and the company’s headquarters in Dubai, where he is based. His appointment is seen as part of the group’s succession planning and reflects the continued involvement of the promoter family.

As part of board changes, non-executive director Annika Poutiainen will also retire at the July AGM after more than seven years of service.

Sunil Bharti Mittal said the company now has a strong strategy and leadership team in place, adding that he is confident Airtel Africa will continue to grow and expand connectivity across its markets. He said he will remain available to support the company whenever required.