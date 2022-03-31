Delhivery partners with Ajio for enhanced customer experience





Logistics unicorn, Delhivery, has announced a partnership with Reliance-owned fashion and apparel e-commerce marketplace, Ajio, for improved customer experience. The partnership as per an official announcement is to tackle the challenge posed by poor quality returned items and to make sure that they are reinventorised for sale.



Reliance has been making several strategic investments/ partnerships with tech startups to gain a solid foothold in the e-commerce industry, particularly groceries and fashion verticals.



Delhivery, meanwhile said that it has partnered with Ajio to launch a technology-based Quality Check Return Product (QC-RVP).

The QC-RVP product enables Delhivery’s 26,000 Last Mile agents to perform stringent quality checks at the customer's doorstep before returning the shipment to Ajio. It has successfully increased the resaleablility of returned goods from 25 per cent to 98 per cent -- boosting margins and reducing waste for Ajio.

Additionally, it shortened the process of refund remittance to 24 hours from 8 days for the client, increasing customer stickiness and satisfaction. Through QC-RVP, Delhivery offers customers the option to customise their doorstep quality check process from a checklist of over 20 parameters. "For Ajio these include image test, brand, quantity, color, and EAN among others,” the company said.

Ajio has been facing intense competition from Amazon Fashion, Walmart-owned Myntra, and Tata CliQ over the past few years.



"We have a long-standing partnership with Ajio as its logistics partner and are delighted to work with them to enhance the quality of their supply chain process. Our QC-RVP solution has resulted in a 130 per cent jump in Ajio's NPS (Net Promoter Score). At Delhivery, we constantly innovate to drive our clients' business with our capabilities,” Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Delhivery, said.



Ashutosh Srivastava, COO, Ajio, said that Delhivery is a key partner on logistics and supply chain leg of the consumer journey for Ajio. With joint innovation in technology and operational processes, we have leveraged overall goodness to drive consumer experience. “This has enabled better retention metrics for the platform. Customized/Consistent tech innovation & implementation on the ground makes Delhivery unique among all other Logistic partners. The introduction of the check and pick concept has helped Ajio to expedite swift customer refunds & faster inventory cycling,” Srivastava added.