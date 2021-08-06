scorecardresearch
Meesho provides manufacturers a platform to connect with re-sellers, who then sell their products to end-customers via social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook.

Meesho to give 10-day work break to employees in November

Sep 04, 2021

"We are going to completely unplug from work - right after our busy and frenetic festive sale season, so that we are back to doing what we love - relaxed and rejuvenated," Meesho said.

Taaraka was launched in January 2019 and since then has seen the traction rise significantly with the monthly growth numbers pegged in the range of 35 per cent to 40 per cent

This start-up blends ancient astrology with modern technology

Sep 03, 2021

Mumbai-based Taaraka uses a combination of algos, artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide solutions based on the stars and planetary positions

The SoftBank-backed e-commerce company claims to have enabled 15 million people across India to run an online business, out of which 80 per cent are woman

Meesho files criminal complaints against fraudulent users

Aug 26, 2021

Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey took to Twitter to apprise customers about the same and said that they will cooperate with the local authorities to bring the fraudsters to the book

Curefoods, which commenced operations in 2020, operates brands like EatFit, Yumlane, Aligarh House Biryani, and Masalabox

Curefoods raises $13 mn from Iron Pillar, Binny Bansal, others

Aug 25, 2021

Curefoods has raised $20 million between seed and series A funding. The company is also looking at closing a $10 million debt raise in the coming weeks

Microsoft has onboarded 11 startups for the Microsoft for Startups program from fields like e-mobility waste, financial services, agriculture, defence and security, IT/ITeS and waste management

Microsoft teams up with Invest India to support 11 tech startups

Aug 24, 2021

Under this collaboration, Microsoft for Startups program will work with the Government’s Accelerating Growth for New India’s Innovations (AGNIi Mission), a program of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India

Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Sharma and Vishal Chaudhary had founded Zetwerk in 2018

Zetwerk joins India's Unicorn club, raises $150 mn

Aug 23, 2021

After this latest round of funding, Zetwerk is valued at $1.33 billion making it the 25th Indian startup to join the Unicorn club this year

Cars24 was founded in 2015 by Vikram Chopra, Mehul Agrawal, Ruchit Agarwal and Gajendra Jangid. India's second-hand vehicle market is booming amid the pandemic.

Cars24 to raise $350 mn from DST Global, SoftBank Group, others at $2 billion valuation

Aug 19, 2021

The Gurugram-based company is planning to close the funding round in a few weeks. The funding plans also syncs well with Cars24's mega IPO plan in the next 18-24 months

HealthifyMe is also India and Southeast Asia’s largest digital wellness platform catering to over 25 million users in over 100 cities with over 1,500 coaches

HealthifyMe announces ESOP, equity buyback program worth Rs 90 cr

Aug 16, 2021

Angel investors like TVS Capital Funds MD Gopal Srinivasan and Micromax will receive up to 15 times returns on their investment

Neostox is a start-up that was formally launched less than a year ago in October 2020

This startup lets you trade in stocks without risk of losing real money

Aug 12, 2021

Neostox offers a simulation platform where people can trade in real prices but with virtual money

upGrad was founded in 2015 by Phalgun Kompalli, Mayank Kumar and Ronnie Screwvala

EdTech firm upGrad raises $185 mn, enters unicorn club

Aug 09, 2021

The Ronnie Screwvala-headed edtech company raised funds from the Singapore-based Temasek, World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) and IIFL in the last 60 days

Mindtickle has raised total $281 million in funding

Mindtickle latest unicorn after funding led by SoftBank; valued at $1.2 bn

Aug 06, 2021

SoftBank led the round that saw participation from existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Canaan, NewView Capital, and Qualcomm Ventures

