E-commerce roll-up start-up Upscalio acquires 4 D2C brands

Roll-up e-commerce start-up Upscalio has announced the acquisition of four D2C brands, Gizga, Tizum, Aircase, and HomePuff brands. The brands operate in the next-gen computer, PC and phone accessories, laptop bags, and kitchenware segment, respectively. Upscalio is competing with the likes of Thrasio which had announced its India foray recently, along with ex-Myntra CEO’s Mensa Brands, among others.

These brands have a significant market share in their respective verticals and hold a unique stance as category leaders on Amazon with positive reviews, ratings and recall. Established by Dinesh Vardhan, Vikram Vardhan and Amit Hingarh over 7 years ago, the brands are bolstered with a scrupulous procurement system which have contributed to their steady growth, according to an official statement by Upscalio

Upscalio said that with the new acquisitions, the company aims to achieve an annual revenue of Rs 200 crore in next two years.

The company will focus on expanding the brands’ geographical footprint while also ramping up new product development. UpScalio will also plan an eventual B2B foray to unlock new growth avenues for all three brands.

“Laptops and mobile devices are becoming intrinsic to every household, especially in the work-from-home era. Along with kitchenware, their utility is extremely high and the category is poised to be disrupted by the technologically-superior and aggressive growth-minded brand. We look forward to helping these brands scale new heights by leveraging our core capabilities around brand building, marketing, NPD and supply chain optimisation,” said Saaim Khan, co-founder and COO, UpScalio.