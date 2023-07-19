scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Unicorns
News
GST officials visit Temasek-backed ed-tech startup upGrad's office

Feedback

GST officials visit Temasek-backed ed-tech startup upGrad's office

'It's a routine survey and we are fully compliant and cooperating with the department,' says Koell Hemdev, head of legal at upGrad

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
GST officials visit Temasek-backed edtech startup upGrad's office GST officials visit Temasek-backed edtech startup upGrad's office

GST officials have visited an office of Temasek-backed ed-tech startup upGrad for a routine survey, the company said on Wednesday.

"It's a routine survey and we are fully compliant and cooperating with the department," Koell Hemdev, head of legal at upGrad, said in a statement, without sharing more details of the visit.

UpGrad, backed by Temasek and James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, was valued at more than $2 billion last year and offers online MBA and executive education courses by partnering with local and foreign universities.

The company, founded by film producer Ronnie Screwvala, competes with firms including Softbank-backed Eruditus and embattled edtech major Byju's.

UpGrad's India CEO Arjun Mohan left the company in January and has recently been appointed as chief of Byju's international business.

With inputs from Reuters

Published on: Jul 19, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement