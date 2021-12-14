Sachin Tendulkar invests in Spinny; also appointed brand ambassador

Master Blaster of Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar has invested in online-to-offline used car retail platform Spinny. Tendulkar, who is renowned for his consistency on field, is not only a strategic investor in the company but also its lead brand ambassador. The company has, however, not disclosed the amount invested by Tendulkar. “Spinny has chosen to work with the universal role model who stands for performace, resilience, and continuous improvement” , as per the company’s press release.

Proud to welcome @sachin_rt our strategic investor & the captain of #SquadSpinny 💫

His life's journey stands as a beacon to keep performing with highest levels of integrity. We strive to instil this in our commitment to provide quality car ownership for all #SpinnyxSachin pic.twitter.com/CVp226JGPn — Spinny (@myspinny) December 14, 2021

“Our country is becoming younger and our ambitions bigger. Entrepreneurs of today are creating solutions that cater to this ambition. I am very happy to be associated with Spinny- a team which aspires to create solutions the right way. The team has adopted timeless values to achieve excellence in their business – trust, transparency and integrity. I am now a part of this family, and together we hope to keep getting better every day in everything we do,” Sachin Tendulkar said.

Spinny founder and CEO Niraj Singh tweeted, “Super proud moment for all of us at Spinny to welcome Sachin Tendulkar to the family. There is a lot to emulate from him in our values and performance. This association will keep inspiring us to get better every day. Thanks Sachin for your trust and support.”

Super proud moment for all of us at @myspinny to welcome @sachin_rt to the family 🙂🙏🏼



There is lot to emulate from him in our values & performance. This association will keep inspiring us to get better everyday.



Thanks Sachin for your trust and support 💜💜💜#SpinnyXSachin https://t.co/x6EOWtgVfc — niraj singh (@niraj001s) December 14, 2021

Tendulkar, however, is not the only sportsperson Spinny has partnered with. The brand also announced its association with the Olympian PV Sindhu earlier this year. “Through the coming year, alongside other celebrated Spinny customers, Squad Spinny’s appointed captains will lead a series of marketing initiatives focused on realising the aspirations of a billion car dreams,” the release added.

Also read: Ola forays into new and used car market space, names Arun Sirdeshmukh CEO

Also read: Spinny’s valuation zooms to $1.8 bn with $283 mn fund raise