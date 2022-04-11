Surgical services startup, Medfin, raises $15 mn in Series B funding



Healthcare services platform, focused on providing surgical assistance across various verticals, Medfin, has raised $15 million in a Series B funding round from a clutch of investors including Arka Nxt, HealthXCapital (Singapore), Blume Ventures, Axilor Ventures, Sony and Kotak Investments. Medfin claims to offers patients access to the latest surgical treatment procedures at affordable prices in the most hassle-free manner. The company previously raised $4 million in funding.

With these funds, Medfin plans to aggressively expand to more than 25 cities across the country. It plans to invest in R&D, technology, process and people, enabling it to offer patients a one-stop comprehensive service platform for 250+ types of day care surgeries.

Medfin currently operates in some of the major cities and offers day-care surgical procedures. The startup was founded in 2017 by Arjun Kumar, Arun Kumar, and Sidharth Gurjar with an aim to disrupt healthcare industry in India --one of the fastest growng globally.

Innovation and advances in clinical approaches and technology have enabled numerous procedures to migrate into the ambulatory care or day care setting. This also makes the entire process more affordable as these are usually specialised surgery centers that do not take on the burden of large real estate costs and inflated staff requirements, as per an official statement.



Medfin helps patients navigate the entire surgical and related diagnostics processes, including connecting them with surgeons, finding the right course of treatment, performing cost estimates, and insurance coverage checks.

“A large part of the population in India falls in the low to medium income bracket and daycare surgeries can really benefit them. At Medfin we combine value-based care, advanced technology, and superior patient experience to deliver better health outcomes while containing costs,” Arjun Kumar, founder and CEO at Medfin, said.



Medfin’s vision is to build India's first and most affordable network of ambulatory surgery centers focused on delightful patient experience. The company plans to complete 1 lakh surgeries by the end of 2022. Indian surgical care sector is expected to advance at a CAGR of 22 per cent during 2016-2022 to reach $100 billion by 2022.



“What Medfin is doing will redefine surgical care in India. They are well on their way to becoming India’s largest day-care surgery provider. We are happy to partner with them in this journey,” said Vikram Kailas from Arka Nxt Ventures.