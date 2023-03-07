Swiggy takes down controversial 'Holi egg' billboards

After much controversy over its billboard advertising delivery of eggs during Holi, food and grocery delivery service provider Swiggy has decided to take the billboards down, Business Today has learned from sources.

The controversy erupted after the company put out a billboard that read, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart.”

The advertisement went viral on Twitter along with the hashtag #HinduPhobicSwiggy.

While some internet users criticised Swiggy for the campaign, others supported the message of not wasting food.

A Twitter user criticised the company and tweeted:

Swiggy starts campaign to give Hindus gyan on Holi. Starts massive ad campaign with hashtag: #BuraMatKhelo. Same company @Swiggy is also famous for sending non-veg items to some of their customers who are staunch vegetarians & had ordered veg items: Swiggy #BuraMatBhejo pic.twitter.com/ywqCpMuNRL — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) March 6, 2023

On the other hand, some users appreciated the message of the tweet and said:

It's a beautiful Ad by swiggy. An egg is a product which should be eaten rather than throwing on somebody's head.

They didn't said not to play holi but to play with colors either, they are providing special holi essentials also on their app.

Positive Advertisement#BuraMatKhelo — Dhananjay Singh (@dhruv_0802) March 7, 2023

Also Read: #HinduPhobicSwiggy takes Twitter by storm ahead of Holi; here’s what happened - BusinessToday

Also Read: Swiggy pulls out of cloud kitchen business, sells vertical to Kitchens@ in share swap deal - BusinessToday