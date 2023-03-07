Swiggy takes down controversial 'Holi egg' billboards

After much controversy over its billboard advertising delivery of eggs during Holi, food and grocery delivery service provider Swiggy has decided to take the billboards down, Business Today has learned from sources.
The controversy erupted after the company put out a billboard that read, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart.”
The advertisement went viral on Twitter along with the hashtag #HinduPhobicSwiggy.
While some internet users criticised Swiggy for the campaign, others supported the message of not wasting food.
A Twitter user criticised the company
On the other hand, some users appreciated the message
