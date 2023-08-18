Unacademy fires teacher for urging students to vote for educated candidates

Indian edtech company Unacademy has fired one of its instructors, Karan Sangwan, after a video of him urging the students to vote for educated candidates in elections went viral on social media.

The company justified their actions by saying that the classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views. Unacademy’s co-founder Roman Saini took to Twitter and said Sangwan breached the company’s Code of Conduct.

Saini tweeted, “We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge.”

“Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct,” he added.

We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge.



Our learners are at the centre of… — Roman Saini (@RomanSaini) August 17, 2023

Sangwan’s sacking did not bode well with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal also took to Twitter and questioned the edtech company’s actions.

“Is it a crime to appeal to vote for educated people? If someone is illiterate, personally I respect him. But people’s representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of 21st century,” the Delhi’s Chief Minister tweeted.

क्या पढ़े लिखे लोगों को वोट देने की अपील करना अपराध है? यदि कोई अनपढ़ है, व्यक्तिगत तौर पर मैं उसका सम्मान करता हूँ। लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधि अनपढ़ नहीं हो सकते। ये साइंस और टेक्नोलॉजी का ज़माना है। 21वीं सदी के आधुनिक भारत का निर्माण अनपढ़ जनप्रतिनिधि कभी नहीं कर सकते। https://t.co/YPX4OCoRoZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2023

It is worth noting that in his viral video, Sangwan was heard urging the students to vote for educated politicians and not for those who only focus on changing names.