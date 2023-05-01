Ola Electric launches 3 new experience centers in Delhi; to offer test rides for S1, S1 Pro

Ola Electric, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has launched three new Ola Experience Centers (ECs) in Delhi, the company said in a release on Monday. This announcement by the company is a part of its strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer presence across the country, Ola noted.

The new experience centers by Ola are located on Netaji Subhash Marg, Kanjhawala Road, and Vasant Kunj Road. The experience centers would be offering customers test-rides of their S1 and S1 Pro scooters, financing information, and post-sales care.

"These centers allow customers to test-ride the S1 and S1 Pro scooters and receive expert guidance throughout the purchasing process. Customers can also get detailed information about financing options before finalizing their purchase through the Ola App," the company said in its release.

With the addition of the newly launched experience centers, Ola Electric now has a total of 16 experience centers in Delhi. Some of its older experience centers are located in Pitam Pura, Gujranwala Town, Dwarka, Karol Bagh, Burari, Uttam Nagar, Shahdara, Kamruddin Nagar, Khanpur, Najafgarh, among others.

The experience centers aim to become bring accessibility to the company's customer base of 2,50,000 people.

Ola Electric noted in its release that they are working towards reaching the goal of 1,000 touchpoints by August 15th.

The EV manufacturer said in its release, "These centers serve as one-stop destinations for post-sales care and maintenance of Ola scooters. Ola is now only 20 kilometers away from its community of 2,50,000 customers, providing them with easy access to all their service requirements and needs."

