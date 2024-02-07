Torus Robotics secures $470,000 seed investment from TNIFMC

Torus Robotics Pvt Ltd, a deepTech startup specialising in indigenous powertrain technology for EV automotive market, defence, aviation and consumer markets, raised a seed investment of $470,000 led by Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC), under Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund (TNESSF). The funding round also saw participation from Forge Innovation & Ventures, Coimbatore, and SINE (Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship) IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Bombay.

The startup said that the funding will be utilised to scale up Torus Robotics' research and development operations, ensuring a swift transition of their groundbreaking technologies from the lab to the market. Besides, Torus Robotics also aims to use the funds to finance other critical aspects of the business, including innovation and growth. With a focus on making EVs go faster, further, and affordable, the company is poised to be a game-changer in the electric mobility landscape using their products.

“Torus' unique approach in the development of axial flux motors aligns with TNIFMC's commitment to fostering innovation/R&D in the state and investing in groundbreaking technologies that can be commercialized at scale. This partnership is strategically crafted to expedite Torus's commercialisation initiatives and spearhead the widespread integration of axial flux technology in the electric mobility sector,” said Karthic Ramamoorthy from Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund.

Speaking on the announcement, Vibhakar Senthil, Co-Founder of Torus Robotics, said: “This funding will empower us to invest in R&D and introduce new products that can meet the changing needs of customers in the EV automotive space. Our unwavering commitment to revolutionize electric mobility remains strong, and we are optimistic about the opportunities lying ahead of us.”

Founded in 2019 by Vignesh M, Vibhakar Senthil, and Abbhi Vignesh K in Chennai, Torus Robotics is on a mission to redefine the future of electric mobility. The startup said they aim to address the substantial reliance on the importation of powertrain components for the EV market, specifically motors and controllers.

Additionally, commercially available solutions have been identified as less efficient and characterized by bulkiness. In contrast to these conventional alternatives, Torus is dedicated to the advancement of Axial Flux Motors and controllers.