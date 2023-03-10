‘A very likeable person’: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath shares his fanboy moment with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very “likable person,” said Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Kamath shared his experience of meeting the Prime Minister in Bangalore on February 12.

“When you haven’t met a person- just read about them or seen them on a platform- it is very easy to misconstrue or go with the opinion society has formed," he said.

Kamath said that when he walked out of the meeting, he almost had a “fanboy moment.” “He has so much aura and is so likable. He knows everything about everything,” he said.

What struck the billionaire and philanthropist is how Modi met them “on a Sunday at 9 pm” and it was “probably his 85th meeting of the day.”

“He was sitting with us and not bothered about how long it (the meeting) takes," the co-founder of Zerodha said.

He added that the prime minister was very “courteous” and “patient.” He concluded by saying that people who critique him don’t realise what a tough and rigorous schedule he follows.

Kamath met Modi along with his brother and founder of the stock brokerage firm, Nithin Kamath. After the meeting, he tweeted, “Thank you, Sir @narendramodi, for spending so much time with @Nithin0dha and me on a Sunday at 9 pm. Thank you for creating this stable, robust, political, and economic ecosystem that has allowed people like us, who came from nowhere, to thrive.”

On the same day, Modi also met KGF actor Yash and Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty, as well as remembered late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Modi mentioned to them that the film industry of the southern states has contributed significantly to India's culture and identity. He was particularly impressed with how the business in the southern states has fostered female participation.

