‘BharatPe is a $3-bn write-off,’ Ashneer Grover blames Chairman Rajnish Kumar

BharatPe’s value has been destroyed by Chairman Rajnish Kumar, according to its former Managing Director, Ashneer Grover. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Grover who is also the company’s founder, said, "BharatPe is not a company anymore, it's a $3 billion write-off... whose value has been destroyed by Rajnish Kumar. I have said earlier also that hiring him was my mistake,"



For the unversed, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a first information report against former Grover and his family members including wife, Madhuri Jain Grover and brother-in-laws Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain and Shwetank Jain based on a complaint filed by BharatPe last year.



"The company has seen zero growth in any metrics since I left BharatPe. Everyone is leaving from there. You should ask them why chief executive officer Suhail Sameer left," he said.



Grover also said that it couldn't be a coincidence that the EOW filed an FIR against him at 6 PM yesterday, a couple of hours after a judge reserved his order on another case.



Ashneer Grover has been accused by EOW on more than eight accounts. The sections include 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), among others.



MZM Legal LLP, the law firm that represents BharatPe told BT that a thorough inquiry was conducted before filing the FIR.



“After a detailed complaint was filed with the EOW, a thorough inquiry was conducted with voluminous documents on record. We are glad that cognizance has been taken and an FIR is now registered against Ashneer, his wife and others,” Zulfiquar Memon, Managing Partner at the firm said.



If found guilty, Grover and the family members can face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

