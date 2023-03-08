Bill Gates applauds Zerodha’s Kamath brothers: 'Young leaders championing philanthropy...'

Zerodha’s Nithin and Nikhil Kamath are not just known for building one of the largest stock brokerage firms in India but also for their efforts in the field of sustainability, climate change, and philanthropy.

Their efforts were praised by none other than Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates. In a recent post on the social media website Twitter, Gates wrote, “The efforts by @Nithin0dha and @nikhilkamathcio in addressing #climatechange & supporting entrepreneurs are incredible. I’m inspired by the young leaders like them who are championing philanthropy in India.”

Gates was replying to a post by Nikhil Kamath which he had posted after having breakfast with the tech behemoth.

The Kamath brothers, besides being among the richest entrepreneurs in the country, are also among India’s top 10 philanthropists in their personal capacity. Their donations jumped 308 per cent to reach Rs 100 crore in FY22, making them the ninth-largest individual givers in India, according to the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List 2022.

Talking about his philanthropic pursuits, Nikhil told Business Today in an interview earlier, “Doing philanthropy helps you more than it helps the cause. We all have some sense of consciousness or morality deep down.”

The brother duo has also invested in several start-ups through their investment and incubation entities- Rainmatter Climate and Rainmatter fintech.

Gates is on a visit to India and has been meeting politicians, businessmen, industrialists, and others as part of his tour. Kamath brothers apart, he has also met several other industry stalwarts including Sachin Tendulkar, former Harvard classmate Anand Mahindra, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also discussed philanthropy and the digital growth of India with billionaire and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his wife Rohini.

