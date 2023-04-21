Delhivery’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Abhik Mitra to step down from April 24

Abhik Mitra, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Gurugram-based logistics company Delhivery will be stepping down with effect from April 24, the company said in its exchange filings. Mitra was the Managing Director and CEO of Spoton Logistics which was acquired by Delhivery for $300 million in 2021.



The statement by the company revealed that Mitra had played an “instrumental role in the strategic merger” of Spoton with Delhivery.



“Delhivery and Spoton have benefited from Abhik’s vast experience and his counsel to the leadership team of the combined PTL business during an important transition has been hugely valuable. We are proud to have worked with Abhik and wish him all the very best for the future,” the statement read.



The company also revealed that Uday Sharma, the Chief Operating Officer of Spoton will continue to lead Delhivery’s partial-truckload business along with Srinivasan S, Don Thomas, Omesh Khatri, and Harish Sharma. Mitra, too, will continue engaging with the company.



Delhivery is the largest e-commerce logistics player in India, according to a study by Redseer Strategy Consultants. It competes in a market which houses several players including the likes of Ecomm Express, Xpressbees, and Shadowfax.



A month ago, media reports surfaced that Japanese investment giant conglomerate Softbank Group plans to sell its stake in block deals totaling roughly Rs 600 crore in Delhivery. The shares are expected to be offered at a 3-5 percent discount to the current market price, the report said. Moreover, Citigroup will allegedly act as the block deal's broker.



Also Read: CRED’s Kunal Shah reveals inspiration behind company's viral ads. Hint: it has an animal connect