EV major Ola Electric launches 3 experience centers in Delhi

Electric vehicle (EV) major Ola Electric has announced the launch of three Ola Experience Centers in Delhi. They are located in Delhi’s Ram Nagar, Todarmal Colony, and Khanpur. This takes the total number of experience centers in the capital city to 14.



The experience centers in Delhi are present in areas such as Pitampura, Dwarka, Shahdara, Uttam Nagar, among other places. Last month, the company announced the opening of 50 experience centers across India including in locations such as Visakhapatnam, JP Nagar, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jodhpur, Varanasi, and many other cities.



These centers will allow potential customers to test-ride Ola S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters along with getting an in-depth insight into the purchasing process. Detailed information around financing options can also be found on the Ola app.



According to a statement by the company, Ola is on track to touch 500 retail touchpoints by April-end. Moreover, the EV giant aims to touch 1,000 offline touchpoints by August 15.



While Ola Electric has 30 per cent market share, Ola Cabs which is a ride-hailing business owned by Bhavish Aggarwal has over 60 per cent market share.



Aggarwal in an interview with Business Today’s Sourav Majumdar also shared details about the company’s IPO plans, its humongous push on electrification, etc.



“We tried to list it last year, but we didn’t do it. We will do it soon. Then, Ola Electric is now India’s No. 1 EV company by revenue—even bigger than the four-wheeler EV companies by revenue—and last year we scaled up manufacturing, our front-end [and] back-end. In January last year, we started selling. Last year was a very action-filled year for us at Ola Electric. It’s a massive undertaking and it was very exciting. I have been very optimistic... not just optimistic but very aggressive about India’s need to lead the world in electrification,” he said.

Also Read: Elevar Equity, Innoven Capital & others invest Rs 90 cr in fintech start-up Niro