Ola Electric launches 50 experience centres in a single day

Ola Electric launched 50 stores on Sunday, its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced in a post on social media platform Twitter. These stores were opened across different cities including the likes of Visakhapatnam, JP Nagar, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jodhpur, Varanasi, and many other cities.



Moreover, the guest of honour for different store launches were Ola’s customers, he revealed.



“Fulfilling our commitment of opening stores near you across the country! 50 stores opened on Sunday. Launched by our Community Members. In a single day!! Who wants to inaugurate our next store!”



Fulfilling our commitment of opening stores near you across the country!



50 stores opened on Sunday. Launched by our Community Members. In a single day!!



Who wants to inaugurate our next store! pic.twitter.com/vfH5YpQBNF — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 28, 2023



A month ago, the electric vehicle major announced a new range of e-scooters called Ola S1 Air. The scooters in this category will be available in three variants including 2KWh, 3KWh and 4 KWh. In addition, it has also launched a new model in the S1 range which has a 2KWh battery pack priced at Rs 99,999.

Aggarwal also hinted towards venturing into the e-bikes segment soon in a presentation in February.



Ola, which also is into the ride-hailing business, is today the number one company with the highest market share of 60 per cent, Aggarwal told Business Today’s Sourav Majumdar in an interview recently. He also shared details about where the company stands today, its humongous push on electrification. The entrepreneur also threw light on the firm’s IPO plans.



“We tried to list it last year, but we didn’t do it. We will do it soon. Then, Ola Electric is now India’s No. 1 EV company by revenue—even bigger than the four-wheeler EV companies by revenue—and last year we scaled up manufacturing, our front-end [and] back-end. In January last year, we started selling. Last year was a very action-filled year for us at Ola Electric. It’s a massive undertaking and it was very exciting. I have been very optimistic... not just optimistic but very aggressive about India’s need to lead the world in electrification,” he said.

Also Read: Not just actors! Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone are also acing the entrepreneurial game