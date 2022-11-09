Fireside Ventures leads $10 mn funding round in Bengaluru-based petcare start-up Supertails

Early-stage consumer-focused investor, Fireside Ventures, has led a $10 million round of funding in petcare start-up, Supertails, along with existing investors such as Saama Capital, and DSG Consumer Partners. The round also saw participation from prominent angel investors such as Kunal Shah, Varun Alagh, Sanjay Kapoor, Ankit Nagori, and Shashank Mehta.

The funds will be used to build innovative tech products including Supertails’ mobile application, expansion of verticals such as Vet Diets and Pet Pharmacy channels, strengthen the supply chain and enhance the post-sales experience.

The platform claims that it has achieved an annual recurring revenue of Rs 50 crore in the last 18 months and they plan to take this number to Rs 100 crore by the end of FY23. Furthermore, one of the categories that it wants to focus on is first-time parents by empowering them with the right resources and information.

Commenting on the fundraise, the co-founders of Supertails, Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, said, “We hope to accelerate this trend (of pet companionship) with Supertails and create an organised and easily accessible platform, especially for first-time pet parents. With this round of funding, we want to invest in making a one-stop platform for pet parents that caters to all their needs.”

The Bengaluru-based petcare brand was started by Sadana, Tekriwal and Khanna in 2021. The full-stack platform provides various services such as pet supplies, online vet consultations, and online behavioural training.

Supertails, which employs around 100 people at present, raised a seed round of $2.6 million in March this year. Other investors that back it includes Titan Capital, Sauce VC, and Whiteboard Capital.

Kawaljit Singh, Founder and Managing Partner at Fireside Ventures, said that the pet ownership market is an emerging space in the metro and Tier I markets. “And in this category, Supertails stands out as a unique online platform that caters from pet-care to pet indulgences in spaces like food, grooming, and fashion too,” he said.

Other start-ups in this space include Pet Love, Chewy, Laika, Heads Up for Tails, and several others.

