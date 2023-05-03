Gurgaon-based philanthropist Harteerath Singh joins Zomato, to serve the delivery partners

Harteerath Singh, Director of Hemkunt Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation which gained prominence during the Covid pandemic has joined foodtech major Zomato. While he did not mention the role he will be taking on, he thanked the company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal for the opportunity. In a post, he wrote:



“I have always believed that earning an honest living is important alongside doing sewa just like Guru Nanak.



While Hemkunt Foundation serves humanity tirelessly (and will always continue to do so), I am pleased to tell all of you that I have joined Zomato where I will be working for the welfare of our delivery partners and other stakeholders on a larger level- trying to impact a family of more than 3 lakh folks.



Sewa for (and with) Zomans now! Thank you Deepinder Goyal for trusting me.



Sarbat da Bhala always, with as many organisations as possible. The priority remains sewa”



Singh gained prominence for distributing oxygen cylinders and other important medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also attracted eyeballs for his unique take on the Zomato-Blinkit campaign.



In a video posted by him, Singh can be seen holding two banners that read, “Khaana mangoge langar denge (If you ask for food, we’ll give you a free meal)” and “Thand lagegi kambal denge (If you feel cold, we’ll give you blankets).” The video shared by Singh has garnered more than 1 crore likes till date.

