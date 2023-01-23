India's first unicorn inMobi lays off 50-70 employees: Report

India's first unicorn InMobi has laid off 50-70 employees according to a report by Business Standard. Sources told BS that the fired employees are from InMobi and its content-providing vertical, Glance. The Softbank-backed company has a workforce of 2,600 employees.

In an email, the Bengaluru-based company responded to the claims by saying, "InMobi / Glance is in the market actively hiring talent for the ambitious plans that we have. We also evaluate the performance of our existing talent on an annual basis and make decisions based on it. This is business as usual for us and part of our annual process. This year is no different."

(This is a developing story)