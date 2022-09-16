iPhone 14 delivery now possible in just 8 minutes, says Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa

Apple’s recently-launched iPhone 14 series has been making headlines ever since they hit the Indian stands earlier this month. And now the iPhone and its accessories’ delivery has been made possible in just eight minutes, claims Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers.



In a tweet on Friday morning, Dhindsa revealed that the Gurugram-based startup has partnered with Apple reseller in India, Unicorn Infosolutions, to make delivery of the products within minutes across Delhi and Mumbai.

iPhone 14 in minutes!



We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy. pic.twitter.com/EjhQ2GFY9A — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 16, 2022

iPhone 14 series was launched in India on September 7. It consists of four models three of which (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max) are available in India for purchase. The starting price of these phones is Rs 79,900 and they are also available on other ecommerce platforms and marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

Additionally, Apple has been expanding its assembly line in India and is commencing the manufacturing of the iPhone 14 in India.

