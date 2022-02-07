Meesho moves to work-from-anywhere mode, to sponsor annual 'workations'

Social commerce unicorn Meesho on Friday announced that it has moved to work from anywhere mode under which the company's employees can work from any location across the country.
Informing about the change on Twitter, Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said, "We're permanently adopting a Boundaryless Workplace model. Meeshoites now have the power to define workplace flexibility and convenience."
In a series of tweets, he also explained the rationale behind adopting this workplace model, and also the ways in which the company will engage with its employees.
Aatrey said that the new ways of working amidst the pandemic during the past two years have shattered long-held beliefs that virtual work isn't possible.
In the last 2 years, new ways of working have shattered long-held beliefs that virtual work wasn’t possible.
We studied multiple models to conclude that in an uncertain world, business growth in fact depends on a resilient & productive workforce!
Explaining how the company will go about this, Aatrey said that Meesho will open satellite offices in areas with high demand and talent density, while its head office will continue to be in Bengaluru. Workplace flexibility will open up opportunities for global talent to build for 'Bharat', he said.
This ultimate workplace flexibility will open up opportunities for even global talent to build for Bharat in the future 🇮🇳
In India, we’ll set up satellite offices in areas w high demand & talent density while Bangalore will remain our head office!
Meesho will sponsor day care facilities for employees with children below 6 years age at suitable locations 👶
Onboarding for new joiners includes virtual boot camps & meet n greet sessions to help build team camaraderie!
