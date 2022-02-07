Meesho moves to work-from-anywhere mode, to sponsor annual 'workations'

Social commerce unicorn Meesho on Friday announced that it has moved to work from anywhere mode under which the company's employees can work from any location across the country.



Informing about the change on Twitter, Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said, "We're permanently adopting a Boundaryless Workplace model. Meeshoites now have the power to define workplace flexibility and convenience."



In a series of tweets, he also explained the rationale behind adopting this workplace model, and also the ways in which the company will engage with its employees.



Aatrey said that the new ways of working amidst the pandemic during the past two years have shattered long-held beliefs that virtual work isn't possible.





1️⃣ Future of work



In the last 2 years, new ways of working have shattered long-held beliefs that virtual work wasn’t possible.



We studied multiple models to conclude that in an uncertain world, business growth in fact depends on a resilient & productive workforce! — Vidit Aatrey (@viditaatrey) February 7, 2022

"We studied multiple models to conclude that in an uncertain world, business growth in fact depends on a resilient & productive workforce!" he said.He also said that business leaders need to acknowledge that employees' psychological and physical safety is more important than their location of work.

Also Read: CoinSwitch unveils recurring buy plan for crypto assets



Explaining how the company will go about this, Aatrey said that Meesho will open satellite offices in areas with high demand and talent density, while its head office will continue to be in Bengaluru. Workplace flexibility will open up opportunities for global talent to build for 'Bharat', he said.





3️⃣ Decentralized Workplace



This ultimate workplace flexibility will open up opportunities for even global talent to build for Bharat in the future 🇮🇳



In India, we’ll set up satellite offices in areas w high demand & talent density while Bangalore will remain our head office! — Vidit Aatrey (@viditaatrey) February 7, 2022

5️⃣ Employee Support



Meesho will sponsor day care facilities for employees with children below 6 years age at suitable locations 👶



Onboarding for new joiners includes virtual boot camps & meet n greet sessions to help build team camaraderie! — Vidit Aatrey (@viditaatrey) February 7, 2022

For employee engagement, Meesho will sponsor annual workations in places like Goa, Shimla, among others; form regional committees to help form interest groups and sports clubs; and hold quarterly in-person summits to review the progress and plan for the next three months.Meanwhile, onboarding for new employees will include virtual boot camps and meet-and-greet sessions to help build team camaraderie.Aatrey also clarified that work location will not determine the compensation for employees.Meesho, founded by Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, aims to reach 100 million users by December 2022.

Also Read: 'Fantastic step', says 0xdotTV founder Nikhil Chinapa on 30% crypto tax

